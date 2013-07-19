Recently published research from MarketLine, "Hexagon Human Capital Plc - Mergers & Acquisitions (M&A), Partnerships & Alliances and Investment Report", is now available at Fast Market Research
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/19/2013 -- MarketLine's Company Mergers & Acquisitions (M&A), Partnerships & Alliances and Investments reports offer a comprehensive breakdown of the organic and inorganic growth activity undertaken by an organization to sustain its competitive advantage.
Project Description:
MarketLines' Hexagon Human Capital Plc Mergers & Acquisitions (M&A), Partnerships & Alliances and Investments report includes business description, detailed reports on mergers and acquisitions (M&A), divestments, capital raisings, venture capital investments, ownership and partnership transactions undertaken by Hexagon Human Capital Plc since January 2007.
Scope:
- Provides intelligence on Hexagon Human Capital Plc's M&A, strategic partnerships and alliances, capital raising and private equity transactions.
- Detailed reports of various financial transactions undertaken by Hexagon Human Capital Plc and its subsidiaries since 2007.
- Information about key financial and legal advisors for Hexagon Human Capital Plc's financial deals transactions.
- Financial deals tables and charts covering deal value and volumes trend, deal types and geography-based deal activity.
Highlights:
This report includes Hexagon Human Capital Plc's contact information and business summary, tables, graphs, a list of partners and targets, a breakdown of financial and legal advisors, deal types, top deals by deal value, detailed deal reports, and descriptions and contact details of the partner, target, investor, and vendor firms, where disclosed.
The profile also includes detailed deal reports for all M&A, private equity, public offering, venture financing, partnership and divestment transactions undertaken by Hexagon Human Capital Plc. These deal reports contain information about target company financials, sources of financing, method of payment, deal values, and advisors for various parties, where disclosed.
Reasons to Purchase:
- Access comprehensive financial deals data along with charts and graph covering M&A, private equity, and partnerships and alliances.
- Form an independent opinion about Hexagon Human Capital Plc's growth strategies through the organic and inorganic activities undertaken since 2007.
- Track your competitors' business structure and growth strategies.
About Fast Market Research
Fast Market Research is an online aggregator and distributor of market research and business information. Representing the world's top research publishers and analysts, we provide quick and easy access to the best competitive intelligence available. Our unbiased, expert staff will help you find the right research to fit your requirements and your budget. For more information about these or related research reports, please visit our website at http://www.fastmr.com or call us at 1.800.844.8156.
