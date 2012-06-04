New Market Study Published: High Net Worth Trends in Germany to 2016

New Financial Services market report from WealthInsight: "High Net Worth Trends in Germany to 2016"
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/04/2012 -- This report provides projections of the volume and wealth of German HNWIs and a comprehensive background of the local economy. This includes demographic trends (2007-2011) and findings of the proprietary WealthInsight HNWI Database.
Key Highlights
- Germany has the fourth highest number of HNWIs in the world after the US, Japan and China. As of 2011, there are just over 1.25 million HNWIs in Germany accounting for roughly 36% of Germany's total wealth.
- The total number of HNWIs in Germany declined by 8.4% over the review period (2007 to 2011), while HNWI wealth dropped by 12.5%.
- Over the forecast period, HNWI volumes will increase by 16.5% at a CAGR of 3.1% to reach just over 1.45 million individuals in 2016. This is well above the level reached at the end of 2007. Total wealth of Germany's HNWIs is forecast to grow by 20% at a CAGR of 3.8%, to reach almost US$4.7 trillion in 2016.
- Germany has the third highest number of UHNWIs in the world, behind the US and Japan. There are over 11,000 Ultra HNWIs in Germany with a combined wealth of over US$1.3 trillion.
View Full Report Details and Table of Contents
Scope
The report features:
- Independent market sizing of German HNWIs across five wealth bands
- Most up to date and thorough analysis of the demographic breakdown of Germany's HNWIs
- Volume and wealth trends from 2007 to 2011
- Volume and wealth forecasts to 2016
- Insights into the drivers of HNWI wealth
Reasons to Get this Report
- The WealthInsight Intelligence Center Database is an unparalleled resource and the leading resource of its kind. Compiled and curated by a team of expert research specialists, the Database comprises up to one hundred data-points on over 100,000 HNWIs from around the world. It also includes profiles on major private banks, wealth managers and family offices in each country. With the Database as the foundation for our research and analysis, we are able obtain an unsurpassed level of granularity, insight and authority on the HNWI and wealth management universe in each of the countries and regions we cover.
- Comprehensive forecasts to 2016.
Companies Mentioned in this Report: Sal. Oppenheim jr. & Cie *, Commerzbank**, Deutsche WM, Mezler, MM Warburg, Berenberg, Hauck Aufhaeser, UBS, HSBC Trinkaus & Burkhardt AG, Delbruck Bethmann (ABN Amro), Bankhaus Lampe, Credit Suisse, Julius Baer, Achterkamp Family Office, Allconsult, Alpha Family Office, Backup concept, Barth Associates, Bernhardt Advisory, Deutsche Family Office, Direct Invest AG, Dr. Anhuef Family Office, Extorel, Feri Family Trust, Flossbach and von Storch AG, Fontis Family Office, Forum Family Office, Forvest Trust, Furst and Partner, Graff Capital Management AG, Griffin's PWM, Honestas Finanzmanagement, HQ Trust, Kruger Family Office, LOHR and Company, Aeris Capital, Familie Jacobs, Thurn und Taxis
About Fast Market Research
Fast Market Research is an online aggregator and distributor of market research and business information. Representing the world's top research publishers and analysts, we provide quick and easy access to the best competitive intelligence available. Our unbiased, expert staff will help you find the right research to fit your requirements and your budget. For more information about these or related research reports, please visit our website at http://www.fastmr.com or call us at 1.800.844.8156.
Browse all Financial Services research reports at Fast Market Research
You may also be interested in these related reports:
- Personal Accident and Health Insurance in the Philippines, Key Trends and Opportunities to 2016
- Personal Accident and Health Insurance in Vietnam, Trends and Opportunities to 2016: Lack of Developed Government-Funded Health Insurance to Drive Private Health Insurance Growth
- Non-Life Insurance in Vietnam, Trends and Opportunities to 2016: Increase in Minimum Capital Requirements Will Lead to Market Consolidation
- Life Insurance in South Africa, Key Trends and Opportunities to 2016: Micro Insurance Programs and Rural Insurance Penetration Key to Market Expansion
- Non-Life Insurance in the UK, Key Trends and Opportunities to 2016
- Non-Life Insurance in Mexico, Trends and Opportunities to 2016: Introduction of Solvency II Norms Will Lead to Market Consolidation
- Personal Accident and Health Insurance in the Czech Republic, Key Trends and Opportunities to 2016
- Life Insurance in the Czech Republic, Key Trends and Opportunities to 2016
- Life Insurance in Mexico, Trends and Opportunities to 2016: Tax Incentives to Continue to Encourage Investment in Life Insurance Retirement Products
- Personal Accident and Health Insurance in South Africa, Key Trends and Opportunities to 2016: Introduction of National Healthcare Insurance Scheme Will Drive Market Growth