New Market Study Published: High Net Worth Trends in Switzerland to 2016

Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/21/2012 -- This report provides projections of the volume and wealth of Swiss HNWIs and a comprehensive background of the local economy. This includes demographic trends (2007-2011) and findings of the proprietary WealthInsight HNWI Database.
Key Highlights
- As of 2011, there are over 290,000 HNWIs in Switzerland, with a combined wealth of around US$1.3 trillion, accounting for roughly 60% of Switzerland's total wealth.
- The total wealth of Switzerland's HNWIs is projected to grow by 19.4% over the forecast period, to reach around US$1.6 trillion in 2016. Meanwhile, HNWI volumes are anticipated to increase by 16.8%, to reach nearly 350,000 individuals in 2016. This is significantly above the level of 321,000 HNWIs recorded at the end of 2007.
Scope
The report features:
- Independent market sizing of Swiss HNWIs across five wealth bands
- Most up to date and thorough analysis of the demographic breakdown of Switzerland's HNWIs
- HNWI volume and wealth trends from 2007 to 2011
- HNWI volume and wealth forecasts to 2016
- Insights into the drivers of HNWI wealth
Reasons to Get this Report
- The WealthInsight Intelligence Center Database is an unparalleled resource and the leading resource of its kind. Compiled and curated by a team of expert research specialists, the Database comprises up to one hundred data-points on over 100,000 HNWIs from around the world. It also includes profiles on major private banks, wealth managers and family offices in each country. With the Database as the foundation for our research and analysis, we are able obtain an unsurpassed level of granularity, insight and authority on the HNWI and wealth management universe in each of the countries and regions we cover.
- Comprehensive forecasts to 2016.
Companies Mentioned in this Report: UBS, Credit Suisse, Pictet & Cie., Julius Baer, Lombard Odier, Clariden Leu, EFG International, Banca Della, Union Bancaire, Sarasin, Zurcher, Vontobel, St Galler, Wegelin & Co., Dreyfus Sohne & Cie., Scobag, Mirabaud & Cie, Jacob Safra, Falcon, Syz & Co., HSBC, Credit Agricole, Coutts, BNP, Deutsche, JP Morgan, SG, LGT, Citibank, ABN Amro, Santander, Rothschild, Bank of America Merrill Lynch, Barclays Wealth, Goldman Sachs, Morgan Stanley
