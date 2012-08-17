New Market Study Published: HNWI Asset Allocation in Brazil to 2016

Fast Market Research recommends "HNWI Asset Allocation in Brazil to 2016" from WealthInsight, now available
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/17/2012 -- This report provides the latest asset allocations of Brazilian HNWIs across 13 asset classes. The report also includes projections of the volume, wealth and asset allocation of Brazilian HNWIs to 2016 and a comprehensive and robust background of the local economy, including, uniquely, detailed analysis of economic and political risks to HNWI wealth creation.
Key Highlights
- Brazil has the highest number of HNWIs in Latin America and third highest among BRIC nations. As of 2011, there are just over 194,000 HNWIs in Brazil, with a combined wealth of US$951 billion, accounting for roughly 29% of Brazil's total wealth (US$3.3 trillion).
- The total number of HNWIs in Brazil increased by 31% during the review period (2007-2011), while the HNWI wealth rose by 39%.
- In 2011, real estate is the largest asset class for HNWIs in Brazil (37.4% of total HNWI assets), followed by equities (18.4%), cash (13.5%). business interests (12.7%) fixed income (12.4%) and alternatives (5.6%).
- Brazilian HNWI real estate allocations of 37.4% are significantly higher than the global average of 15-20%.
Scope
The report features:
- Independent market sizing of Brazilian HNWIs across five wealth bands
- HNWI volume, wealth and allocation trends from 2007 to 2011
- HNWI volume, wealth and allocation forecasts to 2016
- HNWI and UHNWI asset allocations across 13 asset classes
- Insights into the drivers of HNWI wealth
Reasons to Get this Report
- The WealthInsight Intelligence Center Database is an unparalleled resource and the leading resource of its kind. Compiled and curated by a team of expert research specialists, the Database comprises up to one hundred data-points on over 100,000 HNWIs from around the world. It also includes profiles on major private banks, wealth managers and family offices in each country. With the Database as the foundation for our research and analysis, we are able obtain an unsurpassed level of granularity, insight and authority on the HNWI and wealth management universe in each of the countries and regions we cover.
- Comprehensive forecasts to 2016.
Companies Mentioned in this Report: Banco do Brasil, Banco Itau (merged with Unibanco), Banco Safra, Bradesco, BTG Pactual, GPS (owned by Julius Baer), Hedging Grifo (owned by Credit Suisse), Citibank, Credit Suisse, Deutsche, HSBC, Merrill Lynch, Santander, UBS, BBVA, BNP Paribas, Goldman Sachs, Haliwell Bank, JP Morgan, Lloyds TSB, Morgan Stanley, Pictet, RBC, Bawm Investments, Engenheiros Financeiros & Consultores, Global Portfolio Strategies, Green Capital, Karpos Invesment, Perin & Dallazem, Serficom Family Office, Space Family Office, Werner & Associados
