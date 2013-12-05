New Market Study Published: HNWI Asset Allocation in the UAE 2013

New Financial Services market report from WealthInsight: "HNWI Asset Allocation in the UAE 2013"
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/05/2013 -- This report provides the latest asset allocations of the UAE HNWIs across 13 asset classes. The report also includes projections of the volume, wealth and asset allocations of the UAE HNWIs to 2017 and a comprehensive and robust background of the local economy.
Key Highlights
- At the end of 2012, real estate was the largest asset class for HNWIs in the UAE, accounting for 23.2% of total HNWI assets. This was followed by cash with 20.7% equities with 20.4%, business interests with 20.0%, alternatives with 12.0% and fixed income products with 3.8%.
- Cash products recorded the strongest growth over the review period, driven by a movement to safer assets during the financial crisis.
- Over the forecast period, equities are expected to be the top-performing asset class for HNWIs, followed by business interest and then real estate. Cash will be the worst performing asset class. As a result, there will be a movement away from cash and towards equities.
- Collectables accounted for 1.2% of the total assets of local HNWIs at the end of 2012. This amounts to US$2.1 billion in HNWI assets. This includes US$360 million worth of fine art.
- WealthInsight's research showed that, at the end of 2012, 29% of UAE HNWIs had second homes abroad. The largest destination for these homes was London.
- At the end of 2012, HNWI liquid assets amounted to US$49 billion, representing 26.9% of the wealth holdings of local HNWIs.
- Investment funds (held by asset managers and wealth managers) accounted for US$50 billion of HNWI assets in 2012, equating to 27.3% of HNWI wealth in 2012.
View Full Report Details and Table of Contents
Scope
- Independent market sizing of the UAE HNWIs across five wealth bands
- HNWI volume and wealth trends from 2008 to 2012
- HNWI volume and wealth forecasts to 2017
- HNWI and UHNWI asset allocations across 13 asset classes
- Insights into the drivers of HNWI wealth
Reasons to Get This Report
- The WealthInsight Intelligence Center Database is an unparalleled resource and the leading resource of its kind. Compiled and curated by a team of expert research specialists, the database comprises dossiers on over 60,000 HNWIs from around the world.
- The Intelligence Center also includes tracking of wealth and liquidity events as they happen and detailed profiles of major private banks, wealth managers and family offices in each market.
- With the Database as the foundation for our research and analysis, we are able obtain an unsurpassed level of granularity, insight and authority on the HNWI and wealth management universe in each of the countries and regions we cover.
- Report includes comprehensive forecasts to 2017.
Companies Mentioned in this Report: Union National Bank Private Banking, National Bank of Abu Dhabi Private Banking, Emirates NBD Private Banking, ADCB Wealth Management, ADIB Wealth Management, Dubai Islamic Bank Wealth Management, Mashreq Private Banking,
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