New Consumer Goods research report from Euromonitor International is now available from Fast Market Research
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/01/2014 -- With the end of the recession in sight by 2010, positive value growth began to be registered across nearly all home and garden categories. One contributing factor was the high growth recorded in sales of residential real estate due to declining mortgage interest rates. This involved mainly sales of new homes, which drove growth in home and garden categories such as indoor furniture, home textiles and homewares. Sales of existing homes resulted in growth across home improvement and, to a lesser...
Euromonitor International's Home and Garden in Turkey report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of market demand at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data (historic date range), allowing you to identify the categories driving growth. It also identifies the leading companies and their brands, and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing demand - from new product developments, consumer lifestyles, route to market and pricing issues. Forecasts to 2018 illustrate how market demand is expected to evolve in the medium-term
View Full Report Details and Table of Contents
Product coverage: Gardening, Home Furnishings, Home Improvement, Homewares.
Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.
Reasons to Get this Report:
- Get a detailed picture of the Home and Garden market;
- Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;
- Understand the competitive environment, the market's major players and leading brands;
- Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.
About Fast Market Research
Fast Market Research is a leading distributor of market research and business information. Representing the world's top research publishers and analysts, we provide quick and easy access to the best competitive intelligence available. Our unbiased, expert staff is always available to help you find the right research to fit your requirements and your budget. For more information about these or related research reports, please visit our website at http://www.fastmr.com or call us at 1.800.844.8156.
Browse all Consumer Goods research reports at Fast Market Research
You may also be interested in these related reports:
- Home and Garden in Russia
- Home and Garden in the Philippines
- Home and Garden in India
- Home and Garden in China
- Home and Garden in Germany
- Home and Garden in Singapore
- Home and Garden in Hong Kong, China
- Home and Garden in South Korea
- Home and Garden in Taiwan
- Home and Garden in Poland