New Market Study Published: Home Care in the United Arab Emirates

New Consumer Goods research report from Euromonitor International is now available from Fast Market Research
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/05/2013 -- The effects of the severe economic crisis subsided in the United Arab Emirates in 2012, with the economy on its way to a strong recovery. Consumer confidence increased and job creation accelerated substantially, pushing sales of home care products. The so-called Arab Spring benefited the United Arab Emirates as the political system in the country is one of the most stable in the region. Many new expatriate workers joined the labour force as new jobs were created around the country.
Euromonitor International's Home Care in United Arab Emirates market report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data (historic date range), allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market - be they new product developments, packaging innovations, economic/lifestyle influences, distribution or pricing issues. Forecasts to 2017 illustrate how the market is set to change.
View Full Report Details and Table of Contents
Product coverage: Air Care, Bleach, Dishwashing, Home Insecticides, Laundry Care, Polishes, Surface Care, Toilet Care.
Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.
Reasons to Get This Report
- Get a detailed picture of the Home Care market;
- Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;
- Understand the competitive environment, the market's major players and leading brands;
- Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.
About Fast Market Research
Fast Market Research is an online aggregator and distributor of market research and business information. Representing the world's top research publishers and analysts, we provide quick and easy access to the best competitive intelligence available. Our unbiased, expert staff will help you find the right research to fit your requirements and your budget. For more information about these or related research reports, please visit our website at http://www.fastmr.com or call us at 1.800.844.8156.
Browse all Consumer Goods research reports at Fast Market Research
You may also be interested in these related reports:
- Laundry Care in the United Arab Emirates
- Surface Care in the United Arab Emirates
- Toilet Care in the United Arab Emirates
- Home Insecticides in the United Arab Emirates
- Air Care in the United Arab Emirates
- Emirates Wet Wipes FZCO in Home Care (United Arab Emirates)
- Bleach in the United Arab Emirates
- Dishwashing in the United Arab Emirates
- Union Co-operative Society in Home Care (United Arab Emirates)
- Polishes in the United Arab Emirates