Recently published research from Euromonitor International, "Home Insecticides in Dominican Republic", is now available at Fast Market Research
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/30/2014 -- The worst dengue outbreak in five years has coexisted in 2013 with the worst economic situation in 10 years. Dengue has forced Dominicans to spend on home insecticides, but because of the economic situation, the mid-low and low-income groups have had to look for as affordable alternatives as possible (hence the growth in insecticide coils more than any other category) and sacrifice spending on insecticides for terrestrial insects.
Euromonitor International's Home Insecticides in Dominican Republic market report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data (historic date range), allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market - be they new product developments, packaging innovations, economic/lifestyle influences, distribution or pricing issues. Forecasts to 2018 illustrate how the market is set to change.
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Product coverage: Electric Insecticides, Insecticide Baits, Insecticide Coils, Other Home Insecticides, Spray/Aerosol Insecticides.
Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.
Reasons to Get This Report
- Get a detailed picture of the Home Insecticides market;
- Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;
- Understand the competitive environment, the market's major players and leading brands;
- Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.
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