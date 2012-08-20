New Market Study Published: Home Insecticides in Hungary

New Consumer Goods research report from Euromonitor International is now available from Fast Market Research
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/20/2012 -- The 2011 summer in Hungary was quite cold and very dry; thus, there were less flies and mosquitoes than in previous years. Sales of home insecticides depends on the weather very much, and given that the weather was cooler than usual combined with weak consumer spending power, home insecticides saw both value and volume sales decline.
Euromonitor International's Home Insecticides in Hungary market report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data (historic date range), allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market - be they new product developments, packaging innovations, economic/lifestyle influences, distribution or pricing issues. Forecasts to 2016 illustrate how the market is set to change.
Product coverage: Electric Insecticides, Insecticide Baits, Insecticide Coils, Other Home Insecticides, Spray/Aerosol Insecticides.
Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.
Reasons to Get this Report
- Get a detailed picture of the Home Insecticides market;
- Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;
- Understand the competitive environment, the market's major players and leading brands;
- Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.
