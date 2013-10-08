New Market Study Published: Home Insecticides in South Africa

Recently published research from Euromonitor International, "Home Insecticides in South Africa", is now available at Fast Market Research
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/08/2013 -- Volume growth for major product areas in home insecticides slowed in 2012, due to many households facing economic constraints. Rising electricity, food and housing costs thus hindered growth in sales, particularly to less affluent consumers. This particularly impacted lower-priced product areas, with insecticide coils for example seeing 2% volume decline in 2012 over the previous year and insecticide baits seeing just 2% growth. Dominant product area spray/aerosol insecticides however also...
Euromonitor International's Home Insecticides in South Africa market report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data (historic date range), allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market - be they new product developments, packaging innovations, economic/lifestyle influences, distribution or pricing issues. Forecasts to 2017 illustrate how the market is set to change.
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Product coverage: Electric Insecticides, Insecticide Baits, Insecticide Coils, Other Home Insecticides, Spray/Aerosol Insecticides.
Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.
Reasons to Get This Report
- Get a detailed picture of the Home Insecticides market;
- Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;
- Understand the competitive environment, the market's major players and leading brands;
- Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.
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