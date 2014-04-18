New Defense research report from Strategic Defence Intelligence is now available from Fast Market Research
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/18/2014 -- SDI's "Homeland Security Expenditure in Brazil to 2019: Market Review" provides historic and forecast market sizing and budget allocation, and a top-level analysis of the market.
Summary
SDI's "Homeland Security Expenditure in Brazil to 2019: Market Review" provides a quantitative view of historic and forecast market sizing and budget allocation, and a top-level analysis of the market. The information in this Market Review draws upon SDI's in-depth, primary research and proprietary databases to provide you with robust data. It is an essential resource for professionals active across the industry value chain and for new players considering entry into the market.
Scope
- Features key historical data on the homeland security market in the Brazil.
- Provides key forecast statistics on the overall homeland security market to 2019.
View Full Report Details and Table of Contents
Reasons to Get This Report
- Understand the Brazil homeland security market using SDI's market analysis.
- Identify industry trends in the Brazil by analyzing the historical industry data.
- Use the market sizing and budget allocation data to understand the current landscape and forecasts to discover the future direction of the homeland security market in Brazil.
- Formulate crucial business strategies and make the right investment decisions using SDI's forecast figures.
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