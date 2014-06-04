New Retailing research report from Euromonitor International is now available from Fast Market Research
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/04/2014 -- Homeshopping faces strong competition from other non-store channels, especially direct selling and internet retailing. Direct selling enjoys high penetration among Venezuelan households thanks to several players that offer a wide range of products and brands. Direct selling networks reach most middle- and low-income households. Although direct selling is particularly strong in beauty and personal care, consumers also find options for healthcare, apparel, home improvement and personal goods. Personal contact, advice and payment facilities are the advantages of direct selling, which fit well in the highly social culture in Venezuela.
Report Overview
Discover the latest market trends and uncover sources of future market growth for the Homeshopping industry in Venezuela with research from Euromonitor's team of in-country analysts.
View Full Report Details and Table of Contents
Find hidden opportunities in the most current research data available, understand competitive threats with our detailed market analysis, and plan your corporate strategy with our expert qualitative analysis and growth projections.
If you're in the Homeshopping industry in Venezuela, our research will save you time and money while empowering you to make informed, profitable decisions.
The Homeshopping in Venezuela market research report includes:
- Analysis of key supply-side and demand trends
- Detailed market shares for international and locally-based retailers
- Historic values, company and brand market shares
- Five year forecasts of market trends and market growth
- Robust and transparent market research methodology, conducted in-country
Our market research reports answer questions such as:
- Who are the leading retailers in Venezuela?
- What products continue to sell well through the homeshopping channel?
- How is the homeshopping channel being affected by the growth of internet retailing?
Reasons to Get this Report
- Gain competitive intelligence about market leaders
- Track key industry trends, opportunities and threats
- Inform your marketing, brand, strategy and market development, sales and supply functions
Product coverage: Apparel and Footwear Homeshopping, Beauty and Personal Care Homeshopping, Consumer Appliances Homeshopping, Consumer Electronics and Video Games Hardware Homeshopping, Consumer Healthcare Homeshopping, Food and Drink Homeshopping, Home Care Homeshopping, Home Improvement and Gardening Homeshopping, Housewares and Home Furnishings Homeshopping, Media Products Homeshopping, Other Homeshopping, Traditional Toys and Games Homeshopping.
Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.
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Browse all Retailing research reports at Fast Market Research
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