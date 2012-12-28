New Market Study Published: Homewares: Category Overview

Recently published research from Euromonitor International, "Homewares: Category Overview", is now available at Fast Market Research
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/28/2012 -- Homewares proved resistant to the economic downturn in 2009, and was the home and garden industry's fastest growing sector over the 2006-2011 period. Its global resilience, however, conceals highly contrasting performances by both country and category. Closely dependent on constantly evolving social, economic, and cultural factors, the shape of homewares demand over the forecast period is likely to exhibit similarly diversity.
Euromonitor International's Homewares: Category Overview global briefing offers the big picture view of the size and shape of the Home and Garden market. The report delivers strategic insight into some of the key areas of the market, including emerging regions, countries and categories, as well as pressing industry issues and white spaces. It identifies opportunities,analyses leading companies and brands, and offers analysis of major factors influencing the market. Forecasts illustrate how the market is set to change and criteria for success
Product coverage: Gardening, Home Furnishings, Home Improvement, Homewares.
Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.
- Get a detailed picture of the Home and Garden market;
- Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;
- Understand the competitive environment, the market's major players and leading brands;
- Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.
Euromonitor International has over 40 years' experience of publishing market research reports, business reference books and online information systems. With offices in London, Chicago, Singapore, Shanghai, Vilnius, Dubai, Cape Town, Santiago, Sydney, Tokyo and Bangalore and a network of over 800 analysts worldwide, Euromonitor International has a unique capability to develop reliable information resources to help drive informed strategic planning.
Fast Market Research is an online aggregator and distributor of market research and business information.
