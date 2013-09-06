New Market Study Published: Homewares in Singapore

New Consumer Goods research report from Euromonitor International is now available from Fast Market Research
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/06/2013 -- Due to the slowdown in the economy, consumers are increasingly becoming more cautious with their discretionary expenditure. However, due to their rising affluence and sophistication, consumers still desire homewares products which are of good quality and reasonably priced. As a result, manufacturers are introducing premium brands and offering sales promotions and price discounts for their entry level product ranges.
Euromonitor International's Homewares in Singapore report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of market demand at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data (historic date range), allowing you to identify the categories driving growth. It also identifies the leading companies and their brands, and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing demand - from new product developments, consumer lifestyles, route to market and pricing issues. Forecasts to 2017 illustrate how market demand is expected to evolve in the medium-term
View Full Report Details and Table of Contents
Product coverage: Dining, Kitchen.
Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.
Reasons to Get This Report
- Get a detailed picture of the Homewares market;
- Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;
- Understand the competitive environment, the market's major players and leading brands;
- Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.
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Browse all Consumer Goods research reports at Fast Market Research
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