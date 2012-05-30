New Market Study Published: Hot Topics and Regional Trends in the European Tire Market

Recently published research from Datamonitor, "Hot Topics and Regional Trends in the European Tire Market", is now available at Fast Market Research
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/30/2012 -- Throughout Europe consumers are looking for a better deal on their tires as the downturn has affected all regions. The European tire market faces a number of challenges leading to 2015. Variations in economy, consumers and markets will have significant impact on the tire market in each region. Understanding the drivers will be key to performing successfully and identifying opportunities.
Scope
- Decide which developing technologies will enhance your forward strategy, by understanding the Hot Topics of today's tire industry.
- Be ready for changes in the market, through learning about upcoming legislative changes and how customers will respond.
- Achieve revenue growth, by understanding the forecast sales performance of tires by region and adjusting business development plans accordingly
- Uncover new distribution opportunities for your products, by identifying which types of retailers are most successful in each region and why?
- Improve your product mix and hence revenues, by gaining insight into what types of tire, winter or summer, are proving popular by region.
Highlights
New tire labelling legislation, due to be introduced in November 2012, will have a profound effect on the European tire market as it speaks to the core concerns of consumers; cost, quality and safety.
Reduced tire production across the recession was a collaborative factor in the fall of tire sales over the 2009/10 period. In the leading five countries in particular, economic influences combined with lack of availability saw the market volume fall by 14%. In comparison, eastern Europe experienced growth of 2.5%.
Winter tire legislation in Germany has had a significant knock-on effect for countries of close proximity. Germany currently experiences 65% winter tire sales and in neighbouring western Europe, 87% of all motorists own winter tires.
Reasons to Get this Report
- What events will have the largest impact on the European tire industry by 2015 and why?
- What advances are being made in the tire industry and how will they benefit consumers?
- Which regions have the highest penetration of winter tires and how was this achieved?
- What are the consumer behaviours regarding retailer and tire brand selection, in the European tire market, by region?
- How do consumer attitudes in each European region affect their purchasing patterns?
