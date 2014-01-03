New Market Study Published: Hungary Consumer Electronics Report Q1 2014

New Consumer Goods research report from Business Monitor International is now available from Fast Market Research
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/03/2014 -- There is medium-term growth potential in the Hungarian consumer electronics market as a result of relatively low device penetration in the smartphone and tablet device categories. As device prices continue to decline with competition from East Asia producers, and incomes rise, we expect strong growth in sales. Another area in which we expect to see medium term growth is the hybrid/convertible market as vendors innovate in product designs. The short-term outlook is less positive, and we forecast only moderate growth as spending remains constrained by the weak economic environment. Fiscal austerity, tighter credit conditions, a still overhang of debt and elevated unemployment levels all pose major challenges to households and are keeping confidence levels low.
Headline Expenditure Projections
- Computer Hardware Sales: US$1.15bn in 2012 to US$1.21bn in 2013, an increase of 5.1%. Although unit growth remains strong, competition from low-cost Android tablets is putting downward pressure on prices across the market and limiting increases in market value.
- AV Sales: US$789mn in 2012 to US$816mn in 2013, +3.4% in US dollar terms. Penetration of digital TV is driving demand for flat-screen TV sets as consumers upgrade to take advantage of new services.
- Handset Sales: US$355mn in 2012 to US$395mn in 2013, +11.3% in US dollar terms. The declining price of smartphones, particularly in the Android ecosystem, is sustaining sales growth. Operator subsidies are also helping to support market growth despite the constraints on Hungarian consumers.
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Key Trends And Developments
The handset market is the most dynamic segment of the Hungarian consumer electronics market. Although total volume growth is lacklustre due to the maturity of the market and the fact replacement cycles have remained steady, the value of the market is increasing as smartphones account for a greater share of total handset sales. Smartphone penetration crossed 30% in H113, with devices running Google's Android OS key to increasing sales as price competition between a range of vendors has deepened the market in price sensitive Hungary. In H213 and 2014 there could however be a shift as Windows becomes an increasingly viable third ecosystem. Nokia has the potential to leverage its legacy brand strength in Hungary as Windows grows in popularity, providing serious competition to the leading Android vendor - Samsung -which has dominated the market in recent years after overtaking Nokia as the market transitioned to smartphones.
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