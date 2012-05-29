New Market Study Published: Hydroelectric Power in the US

Recently published research from IBISWorld, "Hydroelectric Power in the US", is now available at Fast Market Research
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/29/2012 -- Running smoothly: Efficiency upgrades and smaller plants will boost performance
Although hydroelectricity is a renewable energy source and perceived as environmentally friendly, establishing a new hydroelectric facility has been difficult for industry players because of stringent state and federal regulations and a lack of suitable locations. Furthermore, the recession caused financing for large projects to dry up and, in turn, made it hard for industry firms to break ground. Industry players have remained busy, though. Plans for upgrades are already in the works, and industry players are seeking to upgrade facilities as electricity demand climbs and the water keeps flowing.
Firms in this industry operate facilities that use water to generate hydroelectric and renewable electricity (other than wind power and solar power). Industry players also use renewable energy sources including wood, municipal waste, landfill gas, biomass and geothermal energy to generate electricity.
Companies Mentioned in this Report: US Army Corps of Engineers, Bureau of Reclamation, Power Authority of the State of New York
