New Market Study Published: ICT Adoption in Education Sector India 2012

Recently published research from Netscribes, "ICT Adoption in Education Sector India 2012", is now available at Fast Market Research
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/20/2012 -- ICT in education sector consists of the implementation of various IT tools / applications which help facilitate imparting of better and efficient educational services. The market size was estimated to be valued a little over INR 40 bn in 2011. Encouraging Government initiatives and need for better and high quality educational services is boosting the ICT usage in education.
The report begins with an overview of the Indian education sector (IES) depicting the hierarchy in terms of 'Formal' and 'Non-formal' education system. A breakup of these individual education systems has also been furnished for a better understanding. The introduction section moves on with the overview of Indian education sector furnishing details such as market size and growth of Indian education sector, growth of formal and non-formal education system & their past and forecasted market breakup. Market size and growth details pertaining to individual segments of the education sector has been provided so as to provide a clear insight about the sector on a whole. Drivers and challenges identified in the section highlight the major factors aiding and hindering the growth in the sector. Drivers identified for the sector include favorable demographics, foreign direct investments and government initiatives. Whereas the prevailing challenges include limited access to educational institutes, lack of human resource and high drop ratio.
View Full Report Details and Table of Contents
ICT in education section of the report contains an in depth information about the use of ICT in education sector highlighting the key application areas of ICT. IT components used such as hardware, software and connectivity tools adopted by the education sector have been compiled in a tabular manner for a better understanding. Moving along the report illustrates the market share of ICT in education sector followed by the present and forecasted year on year share of ICT in education. It further talks about the major educational startups which incorporates ICT tools and solutions in their product portfolio for the education sector. A section on the major ICT solutions used in the education sector i.e. Storage Area Network, Enterprise Resource Planning and Wireless LAN is provided followed by a brief section stating some major educational institutes and specification of their ICT implementations. It is immediately followed by a section discussing the role of ICT in the enhancement of overall quality of education.
About Fast Market Research
Fast Market Research is an online aggregator and distributor of market research and business information. Representing the world's top research publishers and analysts, we provide quick and easy access to the best competitive intelligence available. Our unbiased, expert staff will help you find the right research to fit your requirements and your budget. For more information about these or related research reports, please visit our website at http://www.fastmr.com or call us at 1.800.844.8156.
Browse all Education research reports at Fast Market Research
You may also be interested in these related reports:
- ICT Adoption in Education Sector in India 2011
- Global Smart Education & Learning Market Advanced Technologies, Digital Models, Adoption Trends & Worldwide Market Forecast (2012 - 2017)
- E-Learning Market in India 2012
- Coaching Class Market in India 2012
- The UK Foodservice Operators' Business Sentiments and Spending Priorities 2012
- ICT Adoption in Manufacturing Sector in India 2011
- ICT in Insurance Industry in India 2012
- Business Opportunities in the Leisure and Hospitality Buildings Construction Industry in BRIC
- Polish Foodservice: The Future of Foodservice to 2016
- ICT in Retail in India 2011