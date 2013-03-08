Fast Market Research recommends "ICT budget and staffing trends in the UK - Enterprise ICT investment plans to 2013" from Kable Market Intelligence, now available
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/08/2013 -- This report presents the findings from a survey of 136 UK enterprises regarding their Information and Communication Technology (ICT) budgets and staff allocation. The survey investigates how UK enterprises currently allocate their ICT budgets across the core areas of enterprise ICT spend, namely hardware, software, IT services, communications and consulting.
Introduction and Landscape
Why was the report written?
In order to provide a depth of insight into ICT vendors' and service providers' potential customers
What is the current market landscape and what is changing?
The absolute value of UK enterprise ICT market for business and purchases of technology goods and services will remain at the same level or witness marginal growth in 2012-13.
What are the key drivers behind recent market changes?
UK's financial services sector is experiencing a gradual recovery in demand for ICT products and services, while the UK government's austerity drive will also generate new ICT opportunities in the medium term
View Full Report Details and Table of Contents
What makes this report unique and essential to read?
Kable Global ICT Intelligence has invested significant resources in order to interview CIOs and IT managers about their IT Budgets. Very few IT analyst houses will have interviewed 130+ ICT decision makers in the UK market in H2 2012.
Key Features and Benefits
Understand how ICT budgets are set to change in 2013 in terms of their overall size.
Appreciate how IT budgets are allocated across the core elements of IT spend, including hardware, software, services, communications, and consulting.
Learn how IT Pounds are being spent in areas such as the data centre, applications, IT management and the network.
Establish how IT staff are typically allocated within UK organizations.
Gain insight into with whom UK enterprises plan to spend their ICT Pounds.
Key Market Issues
Lower spending by the UK Public sector which currently is the largest procurer of ICT products and services, could have a negative impact on the technology and communications market.
Tight business conditions will compel SMEs to postpone major ICT investments beyond 2013.
The proportion of IT budget allocated for internal development and maintenance is set to stay fixed when compared with 2012 due to uncertain economic conditions.
The reluctance of organizations to invest in their business expansion in the current economic scenario prompts them to spend less on these areas in 2013.
UK enterprises' intentions to rationalize their infrastructure costs, is a cause of concern for vendors operating in this space.
Key Highlights
Large enterprises spend around X% of their total budget on IT consulting services, in order to reduce the complexity and enhance the efficiency of their IT systems.
