New Government market report from World Market Intelligence: "ICT procurement trends in Austria - Enterprise ICT investment plans to 2013"
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/20/2013 -- This report presents the findings from a survey of 52 Austrian enterprises regarding their approach to Information and Communication Technology (ICT) procurement. The survey investigates the way that Austrian enterprises like to purchase technology, as well as the major IT and business objectives influencing their IT investment strategies.
Introduction and Landscape
Why was the report written?
To highlight the criteria on which Austrian enterprises select their ICT providers as well as the roles which have influence while making ICT purchasing decisions.
What is the current market landscape and what is changing?
Austrian enterprises are cautious of making big ICT investments, however their preference towards hosted services is slowly gaining traction.
What are the key drivers behind recent market changes?
Enterprises' focus on minimizing cost and reducing complexity is compelling them to invest in hosted services
What makes this report unique and essential to read?
Kable Global ICT Intelligence has invested significant resources in order to interview CIOs and IT managers about their IT Procurement. Very few IT analyst houses will have interviewed 50+ ICT decision makers in Austrian market in H2 2012.
Key Features and Benefits
Provides insights into Austrian enterprises' preferred buying approaches.
Comprehend the business objectives that Austrian enterprises are looking to achieve through their IT investment strategy.
Appreciate the IT objectives that Austrian enterprises are looking to achieve through their IT investment strategy.
Understand the factors that are influencing Austrian enterprises' decision to select an ICT provider.
Understand which organisational roles influence ICT purchasing decisions and signing off budgets.
Key Market Issues
Kable's survey shows that a large proportion of Austrian enterprises favour on-premise deployments compared to hosted services. Enterprises with strict legislation and compliance regulations tend to choose on-site deployment as they require full control over confidential data and processes.
During the current economic uncertainty, enterprises' focus is very much on identifying additional revenue opportunities, whilst at the same time cutting costs to enhance profitability; which is evident from the survey where Austrian enterprises rate the objective of 'improve supplier relationships' at the lower end of the scale.
IT objectives related to 'using IT to support revenue growth' has relatively lower importance with Austrian enterprises, with only X% of enterprises identifying it as top priority.
Austrian enterprises rate the selection factors 'specific functionality expertise/depth' and 'price' to be the most important criteria, with average ratings of X on the scale of 1 to 4.
