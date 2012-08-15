New Market Study Published: IKEA in the Netherlands: Local Profile

New Retailing research report from Canadean is now available from Fast Market Research
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/15/2012 -- This is a detailed report covering IKEA's store formats, private labels, history, key employees, and key financial and operational metrics in the Netherlands.
Introduction and Landscape
Why was the report written?
This is a comprehensive report covering IKEA's operations in the Netherlands. It offers insightful analysis of the company and details of its store formats, private labels, history, news, key employees, and key financial and operational metrics.The report also presents market shares and investment strategies of the company's key local competitors.
What is the current market landscape and what is changing?
The GDP growth of the country, post the recent global financial crisis, has been considerable during 2010 and 2011, however, consumers spent more on grocery items than on non-grocery products.Furthermore, retailers in the country are focusing on strengthening their online presence.
View Full Report Details and Table of Contents
What makes this report unique and essential to read?
The report provides detailed information on IKEA's operations and strategy in the Netherlands. Additionally, it presents market shares and investment strategies of the company's key competitors in the country.
Key Features and Benefits
The report provides comprehensive analysis of IKEA's operations in the Netherlands and is an essential tool to gain a detailed understanding of the company's local operations.
The report presents IKEA's strategy, which is essential in understanding the direction of the company in the coming years.
A unique table that presentsthe information of major retailers in theNetherlands; It provides information on the retailers' store banners, country of origin, store count, and the year of inception in theNetherlands.
An insightful analysis of IKEA in the Netherlands providing details of its store formats, private labels, history, news, key employee biographies, and key financial and operational metrics.
The report provides market share data of IKEA and its key competitors in the Netherlands. Additionally, it presents investment strategies of the company's key competitors; this information is essential to gain an understanding of the market.
Key Market Issues
The report provides key financial and operational performance data for IKEA Netherlands.
This report gives a comprehensive analysis of IKEA' operations in Netherlands with information on its history, store formats, private labels, and news and key employee biographies.
The report identifies IKEA' Netherlands strategy and provides market share and expansion plans of the company and its key competitors in Netherlands.
Key Highlights
IKEA plans to renovate its store in Hengelo by increasing its store size and product offering.
Companies Mentioned in this Report: IKEA Netherlands, IKEA Systems B.V
About Fast Market Research
Fast Market Research is an online aggregator and distributor of market research and business information. Representing the world's top research publishers and analysts, we provide quick and easy access to the best competitive intelligence available. Our unbiased, expert staff will help you find the right research to fit your requirements and your budget. For more information about these or related research reports, please visit our website at http://www.fastmr.com or call us at 1.800.844.8156.
Browse all Retailing research reports at Fast Market Research
You may also be interested in these related reports:
- IKEA in UAE: Local Profile and Global Analysis
- IKEA in Czech Republic: Local Profile and Global Analysis
- IKEA in Poland: Local Profile and Global Analysis
- IKEA in Spain: Local Profile and Global Analysis
- IKEA in United Kingdom: Local Profile and Global Analysis
- IKEA in Italy: Local Profile and Global Analysis
- IKEA in France: Local Profile and Global Analysis
- IKEA in Australia: Local Profile
- Ikea Turkey - SWOT Profile
- Kingfisher in China: Local Profile