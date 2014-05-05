New Financial Services market report from Euromonitor International: "Imagine the Post-carbonates World: Soft Drinks and the Health Question - The Winners and Losers"
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/05/2014 -- 65% of the anticipated US$100 bn growth in soft drinks over 2012-2018 is set to come from categories perceived as natural: bottled water, RTD tea and juice. All the same, demand for functionality is accelerating, with energy drinks taking share from carbonates. Emerging markets, generating 95% of growth, have been the global bright spot. As soft drinks consumption in developed markets reaches a plateau and carbonates face a decline, will we enter what one might call the post-carbonates world?
Euromonitor International's Imagine the Post-carbonates World: Soft Drinks and the Health Question - The Winners and Losers global briefing offers an insight into to the size and shape of the health and wellness marketplace, highlights buzz topics, emerging trends, categories and geographies as well as pressing industry issues and white spaces. It identifies the leading companies and brands, offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing wellbeing market - be they new product developments, packaging and ingredients innovations, introduction of new regulatory schemes, economic/lifestyle influences, distribution or retail pricing issues. Forecasts illustrate how the market is set to change and criteria for success.
View Full Report Details and Table of Contents
Product coverage: Health and Wellness by Category, Health and Wellness by Prime Positioning, Health and Wellness by Type.
Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.
Reasons to Get This Report
- Get a detailed picture of the Health and Wellness market;
- Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;
- Understand the competitive environment, the market's major players and leading brands;
- Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.
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