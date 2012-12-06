New Market Study Published: ImClone LLC - Product Pipeline Review - 2012

New Pharmaceuticals market report from Global Markets Direct: "ImClone LLC - Product Pipeline Review - 2012"
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/06/2012 -- Global Market Direct's pharmaceuticals report, "ImClone LLC - Product Pipeline Review - 2012" provides data on the ImClone LLC's research and development focus. The report includes information on current developmental pipeline, complete with latest updates, and features on discontinued and dormant projects.
This report is built using data and information sourced from Global Markets Direct's proprietary databases, ImClone LLC's corporate website, SEC filings, investor presentations and featured press releases, both from ImClone LLC and industry-specific third party sources, put together by Global Markets Direct's team.
Scope
- ImClone LLC - Brief ImClone LLC overview including business description, key information and facts, and its locations and subsidiaries.
- Review of current pipeline of ImClone LLC human therapeutic division.
- Overview of pipeline therapeutics across various therapy areas.
- Coverage of current pipeline molecules in various stages of drug development, including the combination treatment modalities, across the globe.
- Product profiles for late stage and clinical stage products of ImClone LLC with complete description of the product's developmental history, mechanism of action, therapeutic class, target and major milestones.
- Recent updates of the ImClone LLC's pipeline in the last quarter.
- Key discontinued and dormant projects.
- Latest news and deals relating to the products.
View Full Report Details and Table of Contents
Reasons to Get this Report
- Evaluate ImClone LLC's strategic position with total access to detailed information on its product pipeline.
- Assess the growth potential of ImClone LLC in its therapy areas of focus.
- Identify new drug targets and therapeutic classes in the ImClone LLC's R&D portfolio and develop key strategic initiatives to reinforce pipeline in those areas.
- Exploit in-licensing opportunities by identifying windows of opportunity to fill portfolio gaps.
- Exploit collaboration and partnership opportunities with ImClone LLC.
- Avoid Intellectual Property Rights related issues.
- Explore the dormant and discontinued projects of ImClone LLC and identify potential opportunities in those areas.
