New Market Study Published: Incontinence in Germany

Recently published research from Euromonitor International, "Incontinence in Germany", is now available at Fast Market Research
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/30/2012 -- Germany's population continues to age, and with this development, since incontinence is strongly related to age, the demand for such products continued to rise strongly in 2011. It has been estimated that some eight million German people are currently affected by incontinence, with five million of these sufferers aged over 50. This suggests that it is not only the elderly who require incontinence products, as younger people are also affected by incontinence, which further boosts the growth...
Euromonitor International's Incontinence in Germany report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data 2007-2011, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market - be they new product developments, distribution or pricing issues. Forecasts to 2016 illustrate how the market is set to change.
View Full Report Details and Table of Contents
Product coverage: Light Incontinence, Moderate/Heavy Incontinence.
Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.
Reasons to Get this Report
- Get a detailed picture of the Incontinence market;
- Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;
- Understand the competitive environment, the market's major players and leading brands;
- Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.
About Fast Market Research
Fast Market Research is an online aggregator and distributor of market research and business information. Representing the world's top research publishers and analysts, we provide quick and easy access to the best competitive intelligence available. Our unbiased, expert staff will help you find the right research to fit your requirements and your budget. For more information about these or related research reports, please visit our website at http://www.fastmr.com or call us at 1.800.844.8156.
Browse all Consumer Goods research reports at Fast Market Research
You may also be interested in these related reports:
- Incontinence in Guatemala
- Incontinence in Singapore
- Incontinence in Spain
- Incontinence in Israel
- Incontinence in Japan
- Incontinence in the Czech Republic
- Incontinence in China
- Incontinence in France
- Incontinence in Chile
- Incontinence in Indonesia