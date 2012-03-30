New Market Study Published: Incyte Corporation: PharmaVitae Report

Recently published research from Datamonitor, "Incyte Corporation: PharmaVitae Report", is now available at Fast Market Research
Williamstown, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/30/2012 -- This analysis examines the historical and forecast performance for Incyte in the prescription pharmaceutical sector. The profile encompasses key product analysis and forecasts, pipeline assessment, and evaluation of company strategy and financial performance over a 6-year period.
Scope:
- Gain insight into Incyte's strategic outlook across the next 6 years
- Analysis of strategically important company products, supported by patient-based forecasting and key opinion leader interviews
Report Highlights
Strategic evaluation of Incyte's outlook for the next six years. Assessment of key strengths, weaknesses, opportunities and threats and appraisal of the company's product portfolio, pipeline and commercial relationships.
View Full Report Details and Table of Contents
Reasons to Get this Report:
- Assess the prospects for Jakafi (ruxolitinib), inidcated for myelofibrosis
- See what Jakafi's key competitors will be in the myelofibrosis market
