New Market Study Published: India Defence & Security Report Q1 2013

Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/06/2012 -- BMI's India Defence & Security Report for Q1 2013 examines the country's strategic position in the Asian region and the wider world. It also provides an overview of the contemporary geopolitical challenges facing the country, and the challenges it may face in the future.
This quarter's report discusses the trends occurring in the country's current and future defence procurement, and the order of battle across its armed forces. The report's general conclusion is that there are effectively two sides to the Indian defence story. On the one hand, India remains the world's largest importer of weaponry, and is moving ahead with the procurement of some highly advanced systems. On the other hand, structural weaknesses within the Indian defence bureaucracy mean that procurement programmes remain prone to lengthy delays and overspending, while the local defence industry continues to underperform.
However, some important reforms introduced in August 2012 could help to improve India's defence industry landscape. In particular, new offset rules should make it simpler for foreign contractors selling into the Indian market. Nor is there any question about the Indian military's overall modernisation path, with a string of major procurements being announced and more to come. In Q3-4 2012 these included the acquisition of Boeing AH-64D Apache Longbow attack helicopters, and a request for the procurement of additional Hawk trainer aircraft to be built locally under licence from BAE Systems. A highly significant collaboration with Russian industry for the development of a new military transport aircraft also got underway in Q4.
With much of Indian's recent procurement activity having focused on the air force over the last few years, the government recently confirmed that the navy is set to receive the most investment in the immediate future as New Delhi gears up to spend a further U$100bn on new equipment over the next seven to ten years. MoD officials have said the navy's share of the defence budget is set to rise.
Over the last quarter BMI has revised the following forecasts/views:
- India's relations with its neighbours are discussed in detail. While Prime Minister Manmohan Singh's proposed visit to Pakistan in November 2012 has been abandoned, progress was made on ties with China in the form of Defence Minister Liang Guanglie's visit to New Delhi in September. Liang visited at his own request, a sign that Beijing is concerned that its relations with India are on the wrong track.
- The Indian Army scored a victory over the Air Force in October, with the MoD confirming that attack helicopters will fall under the remit of the Army Aviation Corps (AAC). As a result, the AAC is now set to acquire India's recently procured Apaches, as well as other assets.
