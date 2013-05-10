New Market Study Published: India Freight Transport Report Q2 2013

Fast Market Research recommends "India Freight Transport Report Q2 2013" from Business Monitor International, now available
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/10/2013 -- India's state-run major ports continue to be the underperformers in the BRIC country's freight transport infrastructure, with volumes at many facilities struggling to grow. A case in point is the Jawaharlal Nehru Port, India's largest in terms of containers handled, which has seen a decrease in its box throughput as it continues to chase the elusive fourth terminal. We see strong growth potential in the air freight sector, however, as air freight and logistics companies look to capitalise on India's growing pharmaceuticals export market, though national carrier Air India will struggle to take on this mantle given its financial constraints.
Headline Industry Data
- 2012/13 Port of Kandla tonnage throughput growth forecast is 14.8% and is projected to average 8.5% a year to 2017/18.
- 2012/13 rail freight growth forecast is 5.0% and is projected to average 5.8% to 2017/18.
- 2012/13 air freight tonnes growth forecast is 4.4% and is forecast to average 5.9% to 2017/18.
- 2012/13 total trade real growth forecast at 1.8%, and to average 7.4% to 2017/18.
Key Industry Trends
Indian Railways Calls Private Operators To Build Terminals: BMI believes that an ambitious plan by Indian Railways to bring private investors into the country's ports could offer long-term growth potential to volumes transported by the company, thereby increasing revenues. This is important to the wider Indian economic growth as freight revenues help support the firm's passenger operations. More effective linking of the rail network to the country's maritime facilities could also alleviate pressure on the rapidly growing BRIC nation's roads.
Transfer Of Maersk Service Visible In Gujarati Port Throughput Results: BMI has long trumpeted the benefits of the privately operated Indian ports over the antiquated state-run 'majors', particularly the two facilities of Mundra and Pipavav in Gujarat, operated by the Adani Group and APM Terminals, respectively. However, with the most recent throughput results it has become clear that Mundra has the edge on Pipavav, demonstrating how big a difference losing a shipping giant's services, in this case Maersk Line, can make to a facility's throughput.
Struggling Indian Firms See Hope In Offshore Shipping: Two of India's largest shipping companies are in choppy financial waters, reflecting the torrid time the industry is going through globally. Overcapacity in the global fleet - across container, liquid and dry bulk shipping - has been driving down rates and leaving operators chasing ever-decreasing returns.
