New Market Study Published: Individual Life Insurance in Switzerland to 2016: Market Databook

New Financial Services market report from Timetric: "Individual Life Insurance in Switzerland to 2016: Market Databook"
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/04/2013 -- This report is the result of Timetric's extensive market research covering the life insurance industry in Switzerland. It contains detailed historic and forecast data for individual life insurance. 'Individual Life Insurance in Switzerland to 2016: Market Databook' provides detailed insight into the operating environment of the life insurance industry in Switzerland. It is an essential tool for companies active across the Swiss life insurance value chain and for new players considering to enter the market.
Scope
- Historic and forecast data for individual life insurance in the life insurance industry in Switzerland for the period 2007 through to 2016
- Historic and forecast data on number of active policies, gross written premiums, number of schemes offered, Insurance penetration and paid claims for the period 2007 through to 2016
Reasons to Get This Report
- This report provides you with valuable data for the life insurance industry covering individual life insurance in Switzerland
- This report provides you with a breakdown of market data including data on number of active policies, gross written premiums, number of schemes offered, Insurance penetration and paid claims
- This report allows you to plan future business decisions using the forecast figures given for the market
View Full Report Details and Table of Contents
