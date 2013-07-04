New Market Study Published: Indonesia Consumer Electronics Report Q3 2013

New Consumer Goods market report from Business Monitor International: "Indonesia Consumer Electronics Report Q3 2013"
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/04/2013 -- Indonesia's consumer electronics market is forecast to grow around 10% in 2013, driven by economic growth and strong demand for smartphones and flat-panel TV sets. BMI has downwardly revised its growth expectation for Indonesia consumer electronics in 2013, as a result of new import regulations introduced in March 2013. However, the consumer story in Indonesia continues to be one of the brightest in the world and Indonesia's consumer electronics market remains one of the most untapped markets in Asia.
In 2012, strong wage growth continued and we expect private consumption to grow by a solid 5.5% in 2013 after expanding by 5.4% in 2012, although we note that the Indonesian consumer could eventually be hit by external factors should conditions in the global economy deteriorate further. Despite the challenging nature of distribution in the country, due to its archipelagic structure, a PC penetration rate of less than 20% and digital camera household penetration of less than 20% offer a continued growth opportunity.
View Full Report Details and Table of Contents
Headline Expenditure Projections
- Computer Hardware Sales: US$4.1bn in 2012 to US$4.4bn in 2013, +8% in US dollar terms. Forecast in US dollar terms unchanged and growing affordability and credit availability are driving sales in the consumer segment.
- AV Sales: US$4.5bn in 2012 to US$5.0bn in 2013, +13% in US dollar terms. Forecast in US dollar terms unchanged but the flat-screen TV set market continues to grow strongly year-on-year (y-o-y).
- Handset Sales: US$5.3bn in 2012 to US$5.8bn in 2013, +8% in US dollar terms. Forecast in US dollar terms downwardly revised due to analyst adjustment but smartphones are now accounting for above 20% of the local handset market.
- Risk/Reward Ratings: Indonesia's score is 48.2 out of 100.0. Indonesia ranks 10th in the Asia region in our latest RRR table, ahead of regional peers such as the Philippines and Thailand. Indonesia's vast size and currently low penetration across a range of consumer electronics product categories should see the country rise in the rankings over time.
Key Trends & Developments
- Indonesia is again expected to be one of the fastest-growing regional PC markets, continuing the doubledigit growth of recent years. Rising PC penetration points to exceptional growth potential with the main drivers being growing affordability and more credit availability. The release of a new generation of Windows-8 based devices should drive upgrades in 2013. However, new regulations on imports of notebooks, tablets, smartphones and other devices will lengthen time to market and were expected to lead to slower growth or even a short-term contraction in demand.
About Fast Market Research
Fast Market Research is an online aggregator and distributor of market research and business information. Representing the world's top research publishers and analysts, we provide quick and easy access to the best competitive intelligence available. Our unbiased, expert staff will help you find the right research to fit your requirements and your budget. For more information about these or related research reports, please visit our website at http://www.fastmr.com or call us at 1.800.844.8156.
Browse all Consumer Goods research reports at Fast Market Research
You may also be interested in these related reports:
- Peru Consumer Electronics Report Q3 2013
- Bulgaria Consumer Electronics Report Q3 2013
- Turkey Consumer Electronics Report Q3 2013
- Philippines Consumer Electronics Report Q3 2013
- Israel Consumer Electronics Report Q3 2013
- Venezuela Consumer Electronics Report Q3 2013
- Chile Consumer Electronics Report Q3 2013
- Serbia Consumer Electronics Report Q3 2013
- Czech Republic Consumer Electronics Report Q3 2013
- Bahrain Consumer Electronics Report Q3 2013