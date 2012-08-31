New Market Study Published: Industrial Gases: Global Industry Guide

Fast Market Research recommends "Industrial Gases: Global Industry Guide" from MarketLine, now available
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/31/2012 -- Industrial Gases: Global Industry Guide is an essential resource for top-level data and analysis covering the Industrial Gases industry. It includes detailed data on market size and segmentation, textual analysis of the key trends and competitive landscape, and profiles of the leading companies. This incisive report provides expert analysis on a global, regional and country basis.
Scope of the Report
- Contains an executive summary and data on value, volume and segmentation
- Provides textual analysis of the industry's prospects, competitive landscape and profiles of the leading companies
- Incorporates in-depth five forces competitive environment analysis and scorecards
- Covers the Global, European and Asia-Pacific markets as well as individual chapters on 5 major markets (France, Germany, Japan, the UK and the US).
- Includes a five-year forecast of the industry
Highlights
The global industrial gases market grew by 5.6% in 2011 to reach a value of $63.7 billion.
In 2016, the global industrial gases market is forecast to have a value of $98.8 billion, an increase of 55.2% since 2011.
Merchant gases (liquefied, tank delivery) is the largest segment of the global industrial gases market, accounting for 32.9% of the market's total value.
Asia-Pacific accounts for 38.4% of the global industrial gases market value.
Market Definition
The industrial gases market is deemed to be the revenues accrued by manufacturers from the production of industrial gases.
These include merchant gases, packaged gases, on-site supply for large industries, healthcare gases and gases used in electronic production and others.
