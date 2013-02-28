New Medical Devices research report from Datamonitor is now available from Fast Market Research
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/28/2013 -- Image-guided and robot-assisted surgery have gained wide acceptance in the last 15 years, moving from novel techniques to widespread application. This analysis provides assessment of the current practice of image-guided and robot-assisted surgery, with insights into emerging trends, technological innovations, global market conditions, and potential opportunities.
Scope
- Understand the core technologies on which image-guided and robot-assisted surgery techniques are based.
- Identify the most common applications of image-guided and robot-assisted surgeries.
- Identify the emerging trends that will influence the direction of the image-guided and robot-assisted surgery markets.
- Evaluate the market opportunity and assess market drivers and resistors.
- Compare the strengths and weaknesses of key companies in the image-guided and robot-assisted surgery markets.
Report Highlights
Image-guided and robot-assisted surgery technologies extend the application of the minimally invasive approach beyond simple procedures using laparoscopy to more complex procedures. Over the past 15 years, such techniques have shifted from emerging to established technologies and have become standard of care in some applications.
The image-guided and robot-assisted surgery markets are expected to continue to experience moderate growth, though at a lower rate than occurred prior to the global economic recession. Despite the decreased growth, the markets will continue to retain healthy profit margins.
Despite the pressures within healthcare sectors in the developed world, there will be increased implementation of advanced image-guided and robotic surgical procedures attributable to the growing realization that they offer increased patient value through improved outcomes, faster recoveries and lower overall costs for complex procedures.
Reasons to Get this Report
- What are the factors controlling the current state of the image-guided and robot-assisted surgery markets?
- What are the most important innovations that are beginning to influence the direction in which the fields are moving?
- Are the benefits of image-guided and robot-assisted surgery techniques widely accepted as outweighing the costs?
- What is the nature of the current competitive landscape and how is it changing?
- Where are the most promising opportunities for future innovation and growth?
