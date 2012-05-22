New Market Study Published: Intercity Passenger Rail Transport in the UK

New Transportation market report from IBISWorld: "Intercity Passenger Rail Transport in the UK"
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/22/2012 -- On the right track: Industry revenue grows as passenger numbers increase
The Passenger Rail Transport industry operates railways for passenger travel in urban and interurban areas. The industry also provides some support and auxiliary services to passenger railways and transports small amounts of freight and mail. The industry excludes the operation of railways for the transport of freight and the operation of light rail networks.
This report covers the scope, size, disposition and growth of the industry including the key sensitivities and success factors. Also included are five year industry forecasts, growth rates and an analysis of the industry key players and their market shares.
Companies Mentioned in this Report: National Express Group plc, Stagecoach Group plc, FirstGroup plc, Arriva plc, Virgin Trains, Keolis (UK) Ltd, Go-Ahead Group plc
View Full Report Details and Table of Contents
About Fast Market Research
Fast Market Research is an online aggregator and distributor of market research and business information. Representing the world's top research publishers and analysts, we provide quick and easy access to the best competitive intelligence available. Our unbiased, expert staff will help you find the right research to fit your requirements and your budget. For more information about these or related research reports, please visit our website at http://www.fastmr.com or call us at 1.800.844.8156.
Browse all Transportation research reports at Fast Market Research
You may also be interested in these related reports:
- Passenger Rail: Global Industry Guide
- Passenger Railways: Global Industry Guide
- Passenger Rail Transport in China
- Passenger Rail in Canada
- Passenger Rail in the United States
- Passenger Rail in the United Kingdom
- Passenger Rail in Japan
- Passenger Rail in Europe
- Passenger Rail in France
- Passenger Rail in the Netherlands