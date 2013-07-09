New Market Study Published: Italy Agribusiness Report Q3 2013

Fast Market Research recommends "Italy Agribusiness Report Q3 2013" from Business Monitor International, now available
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/09/2013 -- Our outlook for the Italian agribusiness sector has turned more bearish, as dry conditions in Europe, high operating costs and bleak economic prospects have taken a toll on the grains, dairy and livestock sectors. Our long-held view has favoured the grains segment over rice, and we expect conditions to be particularly favourable for wheat and corn production over the forecast period to 2017. We also expect poultry and cheese to outperform, mainly bolstered by the economic recovery, changes in consumption habits and opportunities for expansion into export markets.
Key Forecasts
- Wheat production growth to 2016/17: 22.1% to 7.5mn tonnes. Production is expected to rise as prices stay elevated, driven by growing demand for food and biofuels. Production of cellulosic ethanol, of which Italy is soon set to become a world leader, also will very likely help to boost wheat production.
- Cheese consumption growth to 2017: 20.6% to 1.8mn tonnes. Per capita cheese consumption, at 28.1kg, is on a par with France and Germany and higher than northern European countries such as Sweden and the UK.
- Poultry production growth to 2016/17: 10.4% to 1.4mn tonnes. Poultry is a relatively cheap meat; as such, we expect continued strong demand amid the tough economic climate.
- 2013 real GDP growth: -1.3% year-on-year (y-o-y), compared with the -2.4% estimated for 2012.
- 2013 consumer price index: 1.5% average, slightly down from 1.7% estimated for 2012.
- BMI universe agribusiness market value: 1.2% y-o-y decline to US$16.9bn in 2012/13, forecast to grow on average 0.7% annually between 2013/14 and 2016/17.
View Full Report Details and Table of Contents
About Fast Market Research
Fast Market Research is an online aggregator and distributor of market research and business information. Representing the world's top research publishers and analysts, we provide quick and easy access to the best competitive intelligence available. Our unbiased, expert staff will help you find the right research to fit your requirements and your budget. For more information about these or related research reports, please visit our website at http://www.fastmr.com or call us at 1.800.844.8156.
Browse all Food research reports at Fast Market Research
You may also be interested in these related reports:
- India Agribusiness Report Q3 2013
- Pakistan Agribusiness Report Q3 2013
- France Agribusiness Report Q3 2013
- Indonesia Agribusiness Report Q3 2013
- Russia Agribusiness Report Q3 2013
- Saudi Arabia Agribusiness Report Q3 2013
- Ghana Agribusiness Report Q3 2013
- Ukraine Agribusiness Report Q3 2013
- Bangladesh Agribusiness Report Q3 2013
- Turkey Agribusiness Report Q3 2013