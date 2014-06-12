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Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/12/2014 -- After the Carrefour and Beko France collaborative promotion on Grundig steam generators, which overheated sales in 2012, another similar collaborative promotional campaign in 2013 - by Societe Distribution Casino (Geant-Casino) and Thomson Electromenager - again distorted sales of irons in 2013. Furthermore, as 2012 was already a year of overheated sales, the growth brought forth by the second collaborative promotional campaign in 2013 had a lesser impact, as many households had already equipped themselves the year before. All in all, volume sales of irons fell drastically in 2013, by 5%, with overall current value sales plummeting by 7%.
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Competitive Landscape
Groupe SEB still led irons in 2013, even though the company lost some hold on the category due to the two successive collaborative retailer-manufacturer promotional campaigns. The company's volume share in irons slid from 57% in 2011 to 55% in 2013. Private label, which gained the most share over the same period, quickly gained share, reaching 10% in 2013. Calor and Philips were the two most popular brands of irons in 2013, generating 35% and 22% shares of volume sales respectively.
Industry Prospects
Over the next five years irons in France is set to see a negative volume CAGR of 1%. Considering that the replacement cycle for irons in France is about six years, the overheated sales over the last two years are set to contract demand potential at least until 2018. Furthermore, given that the penetration rate of irons is already at a high 96%, the propensity to buy irons is set to be lower over the forecast period. The value outlook is likely to be worse, with an expected negative CAGR of 4%, as the battle for sales will remain driven by extensive and frequent promotional actions.
Report Overview
Discover the latest market trends and uncover sources of future market growth for the Irons industry in France with research from Euromonitor's team of in-country analysts.
Find hidden opportunities in the most current research data available, understand competitive threats with our detailed market analysis, and plan your corporate strategy with our expert qualitative analysis and growth projections.
If you're in the Irons industry in France, our research will save you time and money while empowering you to make informed, profitable decisions.
The Irons in France market research report includes:
- Analysis of key supply-side and demand trends
- Detailed segmentation of international and local products
- Historic volumes and values, company and brand market shares
- Five year forecasts of market trends and market growth
- Robust and transparent market research methodology, conducted in-country
Our market research reports answer questions such as:
- What is the market size of Irons in France?
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