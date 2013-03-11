New Market Study Published: Jordan Telecommunications Report Q1 2013

New Fixed Networks market report from Business Monitor International: "Jordan Telecommunications Report Q1 2013"
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/11/2013 -- BMI View: The strong take-up of mobile services during 9M12 notwithstanding, BMI retains the view that mobile subscriptions growth will slow significant over the next few years owing to market saturation and the discounting of inactive lines. By contrast, the data segment will maintain its solid growth during our forecast period, through to 2017, driven by rapid network expansion and high consumer demand.
Key Data
- The mobile market grew by 13.7% in 9M12 as subscriber acquisitions tempered in Q212 and Q312 compared to Q112.
- At the end of Q212, over 57% of broadband connections in the country were using a wireless connection, according to TRC data.
- The fixed-line market declined by 1.8% in H112, compared to an 11% decline during the same period in 2011.
- Mobile ARPUs recovered slightly in Q312, with the average market weighted rate rising by 2.8% q-o-q.
Risk/Reward Ratings
Jordan remains in ninth position on BMI's Risk/Reward Ratings table for Q312, although we revised the country's aggregate score using our new ratings methodology. Jordan scores below the regional average in the Industry Rewards, Country Rewards and Country Risk categories of our ratings table. However, significant government interest and, often times, interference in the telecoms sector in many countries across the region places Jordan above the regional average in the Industry Risks category.
