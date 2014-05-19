New Beverages research report from Euromonitor International is now available from Fast Market Research
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/19/2014 -- Juice has suffered from many years of cutthroat price competition. But in 2013 a lot of the competition was, similar to 2012, based on flavour and packaging variety. However, on top of that, the economic slowdown with its high inventories at the channel level revived price competition, making the competition environment even more complex.
Euromonitor International's Juice in Dominican Republic report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data (2009-2013), allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market - be they legislative, distribution, packaging or pricing issues. Forecasts to 2018 illustrate how the market is set to change.
View Full Report Details and Table of Contents
Product coverage: 100% Juice, Cereal/Pulse-based Drinks, Fruit-Flavoured Drinks (No Juice Content), Juice Drinks (up to 24% Juice), Nectars (25-99% Juice).
Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.
Reasons to Get This Report
- Get a detailed picture of the Juice market;
- Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;
- Understand the competitive environment, the market's major players and leading brands;
- Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.
About Fast Market Research
Fast Market Research is a leading distributor of market research and business information. Representing the world's top research publishers and analysts, we provide quick and easy access to the best competitive intelligence available. Our unbiased, expert staff is always available to help you find the right research to fit your requirements and your budget. For more information about these or related research reports, please visit our website at http://www.fastmr.com or call us at 1.800.844.8156.
Browse all Beverages research reports at Fast Market Research
You may also be interested in these related reports:
- Spirits Market in Dominican Republic: Databook to 2017
- Soft Drinks in Dominican Republic
- Still and Sparkling Wine Market in Dominican Republic: Databook to 2017
- Concentrates in Dominican Republic
- Pasteurizadora Rica SA in Soft Drinks (Dominican Republic)
- Global Juice Report 2013
- Juice Market in East Europe to 2019: Market Guide
- Fortified Wine Market in Dominican Republic: Databook to 2017
- Fruit/Vegetable Juice in the Czech Republic
- Soft Drinks in the Czech Republic