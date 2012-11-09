New Market Study Published: Kazakhstan Food & Drink Report Q4 2012

Recently published research from Business Monitor International, "Kazakhstan Food & Drink Report Q4 2012", is now available at Fast Market Research
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/09/2012 -- We continue to expect Kazakhstan to enjoy robust economic growth over the coming decade, underpinned by ongoing development of the nation's vast natural resource base. The government's commitment to its ambitious economic development and diversification strategy is set to be a key driver of growth in the coming years and is likely to translate into rising potential for discretionary consumer spending. Food inflation is also not expected to be a primary driver of headline inflation, with price increases further compensated for by real wage increases in H112.
Headline Industry Data (local currency, compound annual growth rate)
- 2012 per capita food consumption CAGR: +9.46%; forecast to 2016: +10.30%
- 2012 alcoholic drink value sales CAGR: +14.30%; forecast to 2016: +13.51%
- 2012 soft drink value sales CAGR: +14.86%; forecast to 2016: +15.96%
Key Industry Trends And Developments
Foreign Investors Interested in Agricultural Projects in Kazakhstan: In July 2012, a delegation from the region of North Kazakhstan held a meeting with the Islamic Development Bank, where discussions centred on the financing by the latter of various projects in the region. Kazinform reported that North Kazakhstan's government was positive on the agro-industrial projects undertaken in the past, with particular attention paid to grain production and beef farming, which could attract future financing from the Islamic Development Bank.
View Full Report Details and Table of Contents
About Fast Market Research
Fast Market Research is an online aggregator and distributor of market research and business information. Representing the world's top research publishers and analysts, we provide quick and easy access to the best competitive intelligence available. Our unbiased, expert staff will help you find the right research to fit your requirements and your budget. For more information about these or related research reports, please visit our website at http://www.fastmr.com or call us at 1.800.844.8156.
Browse all Food research reports at Fast Market Research
You may also be interested in these related reports:
- Croatia Food & Drink Report Q4 2012
- Australia Food & Drink Report Q4 2012
- Kuwait Food & Drink Report Q4 2012
- Colombia Food & Drink Report Q4 2012
- Greece Food & Drink Report Q4 2012
- Turkey Food & Drink Report Q4 2012
- Vietnam Food & Drink Report Q4 2012
- Malaysia Food & Drink Report Q4 2012
- Germany Food & Drink Report Q4 2012
- Czech Republic Food & Drink Report Q4 2012