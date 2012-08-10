New Market Study Published: Land Development in the US

Recently published research from IBISWorld, "Land Development in the US", is now available at Fast Market Research
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/10/2012 -- Back from the brink: The industry will rebound with the return of investment in building construction markets
The Land Development industry's fate is tied to those of its downstream construction markets. About two-thirds of industry revenue is generated by residential construction, which took a massive hit during the recession. Industry players that focus on industrial construction weathered the storm, though, and kept the industry as a whole on solid footing. As construction markets rebound and rising exports drive a need for more manufacturing space, the industry will perform well over the next five years.
Establishments in this industry primarily service land (except cemeteries), subdivide real properties into lots and develop building lots for sale to builders. Servicing of land may include excavation work for the installation of roads and utility lines. Land subdivision precedes building activity, and establishments often subcontract work to others (e.g. specialist excavation contractors).
View Full Report Details and Table of Contents
This report covers the scope, size, disposition and growth of the industry including the key sensitivities and success factors. Also included are five year industry forecasts, growth rates and an analysis of the industry key players and their market shares.
About Fast Market Research
Fast Market Research is an online aggregator and distributor of market research and business information. Representing the world's top research publishers and analysts, we provide quick and easy access to the best competitive intelligence available. Our unbiased, expert staff will help you find the right research to fit your requirements and your budget. For more information about these or related research reports, please visit our website at http://www.fastmr.com or call us at 1.800.844.8156.
Browse all Construction research reports at Fast Market Research
You may also be interested in these related reports:
- Sino Land Company Limited (83) - Financial and Strategic SWOT Analysis Review
- Land Securities Group PLC (LAND) - Financial and Strategic SWOT Analysis Review
- Yanlord Land Group Limited (Z25) - Financial and Strategic SWOT Analysis Review
- Henderson Land Development Company Limited (12) - Financial and Strategic SWOT Analysis Review
- Construction in the Philippines - Key Trends and Opportunities to 2015
- Sino Land Company Limited - Strategy and SWOT Report
- Keppel Land Limited (K17) - Financial and Strategic SWOT Analysis Review
- Land Securities Group PLC - Strategy and SWOT Report
- Shui On Land Limited (272) - Financial and Strategic SWOT Analysis Review
- Construction in the Philippines - Key Trends and Opportunities to 2016