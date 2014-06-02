New Consumer Goods research report from Euromonitor International is now available from Fast Market Research
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/02/2014 -- With current value growth of 2% in 2013, laundry care performed better than the average for the review period, when value sales grew at only a marginal current CAGR. Stagnating volume sales in 2013 can also be considered an improvement relative to the average annual decline during the review period. Innovation and intensified advertising aimed at promoting innovation was the key to boosting the performance of laundry care in Bosnia-Herzegovina during 2013.
Competitive Landscape
Procter & Gamble, Beohemija and Saponia led laundry care retail sales in Bosnia-Herzegovina in 2013, with respective value shares of 32%, 22% and 21%. These manufacturers traditionally invest the most in advertising and have the best coverage in terms of product range and availability across retailers and the various regions.
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Industry Prospects
Laundry care in Bosnia-Herzegovina is expected to perform better over the forecast period than during the review period. Volume sales are expected to grow at a marginal CAGR over the forecast period, but mainly due to the growing penetration of concentrated product formats. These innovative new formats will help revive consumer interest and generate more demand over the forecast period.
Report Overview
Discover the latest market trends and uncover sources of future market growth for the Laundry Care industry in Bosnia-Herzegovina with research from Euromonitor's team of in-country analysts.
Find hidden opportunities in the most current research data available, understand competitive threats with our detailed market analysis, and plan your corporate strategy with our expert qualitative analysis and growth projections.
If you're in the Laundry Care industry in Bosnia-Herzegovina, our research will save you time and money while empowering you to make informed, profitable decisions.
The Laundry Care in Bosnia-Herzegovina market research report includes:
- Analysis of key supply-side and demand trends
- Historic volumes and values, company and brand market shares
- Five year forecasts of market trends and market growth
- Robust and transparent market research methodology, conducted in-country
Our market research reports answer questions such as:
- What is the market size of Laundry Care in Bosnia-Herzegovina?
- What are the major brands in Bosnia-Herzegovina?
- What is the performance of concentrated liquid detergents?
- What are the main new products developments in the laundry aids area?
Reasons to Get This Report
- Gain competitive intelligence about market leaders
- Track key industry trends, opportunities and threats
- Inform your marketing, brand, strategy and market development, sales and supply functions
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Browse all Consumer Goods research reports at Fast Market Research
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