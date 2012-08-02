New Market Study Published: Leather Goods in Mexico - a Snapshot (2012)

New Consumer Goods market report from Mintel: "Leather Goods in Mexico - a Snapshot (2012)"
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/02/2012 -- Leathergoods in Mexico by Mintel Global Market Navigator provides you with annual year-end market size data, most recently updated in 2012. This market covers travel items, such as suitcases and rucksacks; briefcases; women's handbags;, clothes accessories, such as belts and gloves; and small items, such as purses, wallets and document holders, all made predominantly of leather. It excludes items which do not contain leather or where leather is a minor part of the finished article. Market size is based on all retail sales including direct to consumer and duty free sales including sales tax. Market size for Leathergoods in Mexico is given in %, MXN, USD and units with a minimum of five years' historical data. Market Forecast is provided for five years. Included with this snapshot is socio-economic data for Mexico. Population, Consumer Price Index (CPI), Gross Domestic Product (GDP), Exchange Rates.
