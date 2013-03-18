New Market Study Published: Lithuania Food & Drink Report 2013

New Food market report from Business Monitor International: "Lithuania Food & Drink Report 2013"
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/18/2013 -- Lithuanian consumers are still reeling from the housing bubble that burst more than three years ago and the sharp increase in structural unemployment. As a result, we expect private consumption growth to remain modest in 2013. Still, we see opportunities within the food retailing sector. Despite investment attractions such as a sound business environment, Lithuania has not attracted top-tier Western European retailers, which have preferred to channel their resources towards markets with significantly larger volume growth opportunities. Therefore, we expect Baltic region retailers, led by Maxima LT, to continue leading the industry's development. Second-tier Russian retailers could possibly enter the market, too, as competition strengthens in that country.
Headline Industry Data (local currency)
- 2013 per capita food consumption: +3.28%; forecast compound annual growth rate to 2017: +4.37%
- 2013 alcoholic drinks sales: +5.50%; forecast compound annual growth rate to 2017: +5.60%
- 2013 mass grocery retail sales: +5.95%; forecast compound annual growth rate to 2017: +6.09%
Key Company Trends
Polish Frozen And Chilled Ready Meals Company Targeting Lithuania: In November 2012, local press reported that Polish company U Jedrusia, which deals in the manufacturing and distribution of frozen and chilled ready meals, is planning to expand to the Baltic region. The company reportedly is targeting Lithuania first, focusing on the less developed sector of chilled ready meals. U Jedrusia will reportedly partner with retailer Maxima in order to gain maximum exposure to consumers.
Vilniaus Degtine Posts Strong H112 Performance: One of the most prominent alcoholic drinks manufactures in Lithuania, Vilniaus Degtine, posted a 38.9% year-on-year (y-o-y) increase in sales in H112. In volume terms, sales were 24.2% higher, with the positive performance attributed to the 'renewal of the product range and active marketing activities'. Its exports grew 37.3% in the same period.
