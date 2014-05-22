Fast Market Research recommends "Location Based Services (LBS) Market - Worldwide Forecasts and Analysis (2014 - 2019)" from Markets and Markets, now available
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/22/2014 -- Location Based Services (LBS) Market (Mapping, Discovery and Infotainment, Location Analytics, Leisure and Social Networking, Location Based Advertising, Augmented Reality and Gaming, Tracking) - Worldwide Forecasts and Analysis (2014 - 2019)
The Location-based Services (LBS) market is segmented into products, technologies, applications, end users and regions. The technologies include Cell-ID, E-OTD, OTDOA, A-GPS, E-GPS, hybrid technology and other technologies. The applications include mapping, discovery and infotainment, business intelligence and analytics, emergency support and disaster management, leisure and social networking, location-based advertising, location-based games and augmented reality, tracking, and other applications. The services include consulting, managed services, system integration, and other services. The overall market is a sum of all the technologies and products present in the ecosystem. The overall market size of location-based services is further distributed into verticals and regions, respectively.
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Application areas of LBS market include Academia and Education, BFSI, Healthcare, Government and Defense, Retail, Media and Advertisement, Manufacturing, Oil and Gas, Transportation and Logistics, and other verticals.
The Retail vertical is expected to account for the largest market share during the period 2014-2019. Gimabal, a mobile customer engagement platform from Qualcomm provides proximity enabled brands to engage consumers with relevant, timely and personalized communications sent to the mobile devices. Vendors such as Kellton tech provide such solutions. Cisco's LBS uses the mobility services engine and the connected mobile experiences solutions which generates a lot of interest among customers. Cisco's Connected Mobile Experiences (CMX) solution helps business leaders in retail reach goals by aligning the company with the mobility trend. Google+ local allows retail stores to create an address for its store or its chain of stores. The store front is then represented on Google Maps (both in desktop and mobile version) and within local Google searches. ESRI signal location brings powerful location analytics for customers; retail organization makes better decision using rich data and analytics tools.
Masternaut, Europe's leading vehicle tracking application provider provides various solution for fleet management, vehicle tracking, asset tracking that reduce cost and increase efficiency. Galigeo launched sell*where, a new application which provides advanced location intelligence software solution for territory management and visit planning. Companies such as Novatal Wireless and Digicore Telematics are vendors provide tracking and monitoring capabilities solutions in transportation sector.
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