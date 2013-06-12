New Market Study Published: Luminex Corporation (LMNX) - Product Pipeline Analysis, 2013 Update

Recently published research from GlobalData, "Luminex Corporation (LMNX) - Product Pipeline Analysis, 2013 Update", is now available at Fast Market Research
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/12/2013 -- Luminex Corporation (Luminex) is a medical devices company, which develops, manufactures and markets its proprietary biological testing technologies. Its proprietary technologies consist of xMAP technology, xTAG and MultiCode technology. It operates its business through two reportable business segments, namely, the Technology and Strategic Partnerships (TSP) segment and the Assays and Related Products (ARP) segment. Its TRP segment's product portfolio consists of Luminex LX 100/200, FLEXMAP 3D and MAGPIX; xPONENT, MicroPlex Microspheres, MagPlex Microspheres, xTAG Microspheres, SeroMAP Microspheres, and calibration and control microspheres. The ARP segment comprises assay products including respiratory viral family, gastrointestinal pathogen detection family, MultiCode assays and products family, among others. Luminex offers its product and services in the North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific. Luminex is headquartered in Texas, the US.
The company focuses on strengthening its alliances with its partners, as recently, it entered into a collaboration and license agreement with Merck for the development of a companion diagnostic device.
This report is a source for data, analysis and actionable intelligence on the Luminex Corporation portfolio of pipeline products. The report provides detailed analysis on each pipeline product with information on the indication, the development stage, trial phase, product milestones, pipeline territory, estimated approval date, and estimated launch date.
Each pipeline product is profiled to cover information on product description, function, technology, indication, and application. The report is also supplemented with a detailed company profile and information on clinical trials, wherever applicable.
This report is built using data and information sourced from proprietary databases, primary and secondary research and in-house analysis by GlobalData's team of industry experts.
Scope
- Detailed company profile with information on business description, key company facts, major products and services, key competitors, key employees, locations and subsidiaries and recent developments.
- Detailed coverage on all the pipeline products, by equipment type, by therapy area, by development stage, and by trial phase.
- Information on product milestones and pipeline territory for each product, the estimated approval date, and estimated launch date.
- Profile of each pipeline product with additional information on product description, function, technology, indication(s), and application.
- Data on relevant clinical trials and product patent details, wherever applicable.
