New Pharmaceuticals market report from Markets and Markets: "Lung Cancer Drugs Market in G7 Countries (2005 - 2020)"
Williamstown, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/01/2011 -- Lung cancer is responsible for most of the deaths (due to cancer) across the globe. With just one drug slated to be launched by 2014 - Talactoferrin by Agennix AG, for patients with advanced lung cancer; having failed both chemotherapy and treatments with epidermal growth factor receptor (EFGR) - Tyrosine kinase inhibitor (TKI). Lung cancer is still an area with high unmet need for early diagnosis and limited treatment options in the advanced stages of lung cancer.
This report studies the market from 2005 to 2020 covering eleven major drugs (off-patent and pipeline) for lung cancer treatment. Growing lung cancer population is an impetus for the growth of the market. This market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 13.5% from 2015 to 2020. The U.S. was the major contributor to this market; accounting for 67% of the total sales of lung cancer drugs in 2010; whereas Avastin was the major drug accounting for 27.1% of the total sales of lung cancer drugs in 2010.
View Full Report Details and Table of Contents
The report studies eight off-patent and patented drugs including Navelbine, Hycamtin, Taxotere, Gemzar, Alimta, Iressa, Avastin, and Tarceva. Currently, there are about five major drugs in pipeline for lung cancer; which are expecting a market launch by 2013-2014. Mage-A3 Antigen by GlaxoSmithKline commenced its phase III trial in 2007 and the completion is expected by 2022 involving 2,270 patients.
Xalkori has been launched in the market by Pfizer Inc. (U.S.) on receiving an accelerated approval from the FDA in August 2011. The drug is expected to be priced at $9,600 a month or $115,000 for patients who take them annually.
Players are implementing various growth strategies in the market to gain a competitive edge. New product launches, product pipelines, agreements and collaborations, clinical trials, and acquisitions were some of the major strategies adopted by the players from January 2006 to September 2011.
New product launches/approvals form a major growth strategy in the Lung Cancer Drugs Market in G7 Countries; accounting for 45% share in this market between January 2006 and September 2011, followed by pipeline drugs with a 23% share in the market and agreements and collaborations with 18% share.
Lung cancer drugs have a robust pipeline with five drugs; of which Xalkori has received a fast track approval in its late phase II. The drug (Xalkori) has been launched in the market in August 2011 in the U.S. and is under review by the European Medical Agency.
Roche, AstraZeneca, Eli Lilly and Company, Sanofi-Aventis, Pfizer, and GlaxoSmithKline rule the present market for lung cancer drugs; whereas Agennix AG & Pfizer are expected to capture about 50% of the market by 2020.
About Fast Market Research
Fast Market Research is an online aggregator and distributor of market research and business information. Representing the world's top research publishers and analysts, we provide quick and easy access to the best competitive intelligence available. Our unbiased, expert staff will help you find the right research to fit your requirements and your budget. For more information about these or related research reports, please visit our website at http://www.fastmr.com or call us at 1.800.844.8156.
Browse all Pharmaceuticals research reports at Fast Market Research
You may also be interested in these related reports:
- Prostate Cancer - Global Drug Forecasts and Treatment Analysis to 2020 - Q4 2010
- OSI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (OSIP) - Pharmaceuticals & Healthcare - Deals and Alliances Profile
- Small-Cell Lung Cancer Global Clinical Trials Review, Q4, 2010
- Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer Global Clinical Trials Review, Q4, 2010
- Lung Cancer Global Clinical Trials Review, Q4, 2010
- Isis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (ISIS) - Pharmaceuticals & Healthcare - Deals and Alliances Profile
- Prostate Cancer - Brazil, China, India and Russia (BRIC) Drug Forecasts and Treatment Analysis to 2020
- Metastatic Lung Cancer Global Clinical Trials Review, Q4, 2010
- Lung Cancer: Global Incidence, Prevalence and Mortality to 2015
- Prostate Cancer - Pipeline Assessment and Market Forecasts to 2020