New Market Study Published: Luxury Goods: Global Trends and Prospects

Fast Market Research recommends "Luxury Goods: Global Trends and Prospects" from Euromonitor International, now available
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/15/2013 -- Despite persistent economic turbulence, mounting troubles in the Eurozone and political instability in several emerging markets, the global luxury goods market remains largely positive. The pursuit of luxury has been sustained, with both absolute and affordable luxury rebounding strongly. With a new world order at stake, highlighted further by the BRIC growth story, luxury brands are using innovative ways to compete in this highly challenging industry.
Euromonitor International's Luxury Goods: Global Trends and Prospects global briefing offers an insight into the size and shape of the luxury goods industry, highlights buzz topics, emerging trends as well as pressing industry issues, their effects on luxury goods retailing in markets around the world and on the development of consumers' shopping patterns. Forecasts illustrate how the market is set to change and criteria for success. In short, it identifies the opportunity zones within luxury goods industry
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Product coverage: Designer Apparel (Ready-to-Wear), Fine Wines/Champagne and Spirits, Luxury Accessories, Luxury Cigars, Luxury Electronic Gadgets, Luxury Jewellery and Timepieces, Luxury Travel Goods, Luxury Writing Instruments and Stationery, Super Premium Beauty and Personal Care.
Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.
Reasons to Get This Report
- Get a detailed picture of the Luxury Goods market;
- Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;
- Understand the competitive environment, the market's major players and leading brands;
- Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.
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