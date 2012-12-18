New Market Study Published: Machine to Machine (M2M) Applications in the Cloud

New Software market report from MindCommerce: "Machine to Machine (M2M) Applications in the Cloud"
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/18/2012 -- Machine-to-Machine (M2M) communications has brought the concept of connected devices to a whole new level, targeting virtual every sphere of human endeavor including government, defense, healthcare, transportation, manufacturing, retail, smartgrid, extraction industries, and more.* M2M in the cloud will amplify the implementation significantly, allow for significant efficiency improvements, and optimal operational effectiveness.
This research evaluates the current state and future prospects of M2M in the cloud. The report addresses business opportunities for M2M applications in many key industry sectors. The report includes analysis of mobile network operator M2M deployments and positioning relative to the cloud. This research also includes analysis of major M2M vendors.
View Full Report Details and Table of Contents
This report will enable the reader to understand the technologies and critical integration and operational issues. This report is a must for anyone with a vested interest specifically in M2M cloud integration and/or operations as well as anyone that needs to better understand the factors driving cost reduction, performance and effectiveness improvements for M2M based services.
Target Audience:
- Cloud service providers
- M2M services companies
- Mobile network operators
- M2M application developers
- M2M infrastructure providers
About Fast Market Research
Fast Market Research is an online aggregator and distributor of market research and business information. Representing the world's top research publishers and analysts, we provide quick and easy access to the best competitive intelligence available. Our unbiased, expert staff will help you find the right research to fit your requirements and your budget. For more information about these or related research reports, please visit our website at http://www.fastmr.com or call us at 1.800.844.8156.
Browse all Software research reports at Fast Market Research
You may also be interested in these related reports:
- Machine-to-Machine (M2M) Companies and Applications 2011
- Machine-to-Machine (M2M) and Radio Frequency ID (RFID), Second Edition
- Strategic Alliances in the Machine-to-Machine (M2M) Ecosystem
- End-to-End M2M, Fourth Edition
- Next Generation Wireless Devices: Market for Embedded Computing + M2M Solutions + Wearable Devices + Augmented Reality
- Market Opportunity: M2M in Healthcare
- Cloud Computing in Pharmaceutical Research and Development - Virtualization of Data through the Cloud Optimizes Next-Generation DNA Sequencing and Clinical Trials Data Management
- M2M Solutions: Global Market Analysis and Forecasts 2012 - 2017
- Internet of Things (IoT) & Machine-To-Machine (M2M) Communication Market - Advanced Technologies, Future Cities & Adoption Trends, Roadmaps & Worldwide Market Forecasts (2012 - 2017)
- Healthcare Cloud Computing Market - Global Trends, Challenges, Opportunities & Forecasts (2012 - 2017)