New Market Study Published: Magazine Publishers in the UK

Recently published research from IBISWorld, "Magazine Publishers in the UK", is now available at Fast Market Research
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/02/2012 -- Turn the page: Publishers are relying more on web-based publishing
This industry produces and distributes magazines and periodicals. Companies that exclusively sell online magazines or periodicals are excluded from this industry.
This report covers the scope, size, disposition and growth of the industry including the key sensitivities and success factors. Also included are five year industry forecasts, growth rates and an analysis of the industry key players and their market shares.
Companies Mentioned in this Report: Conde Nast International, IPC Media
About Fast Market Research
Fast Market Research is an online aggregator and distributor of market research and business information. Representing the world's top research publishers and analysts, we provide quick and easy access to the best competitive intelligence available. Our unbiased, expert staff will help you find the right research to fit your requirements and your budget. For more information about these or related research reports, please visit our website at http://www.fastmr.com or call us at 1.800.844.8156.
View Full Report Details and Table of Contents
Browse all Publishing research reports at Fast Market Research
You may also be interested in these related reports:
- Magazine & Periodical Publishing in the US
- Book, Magazine & Newspaper Wholesaling in the US
- South China Morning Post Publishers Limited (583) - Financial and Strategic SWOT Analysis Review
- Book and Magazine Wholesaling in Australia
- Magazine Publishing in Australia
- Book, Magazine and Periodical Printing in China
- Magazine and Periodical Publishing in China
- Publishing in Italy
- Publishing in France
- Publishing in the Netherlands