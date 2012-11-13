New Market Study Published: Malaysia Beer Market Insights 2012

Recently published research from Canadean, "Malaysia Beer Market Insights 2012", is now available at Fast Market Research
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/13/2012 -- A detailed market research report on the Malaysia beer industry. Researched and published by Canadean.
Introduction and Landscape
Why was the report written?
This report comprises of high level market research data on the Malaysia beer industry, published by Canadean. The report covers total market (on- and off-premise) and includes valuable insight and analysis on beer market trends, brands, brewers, packaging, distribution channels, market valuation and pricing.
What is the current market landscape and what is changing?
The beer industry in Malaysia is relatively resilient and as such, is not significantly affected by the economic downturn in Europe
What are the key drivers behind recent market changes?
The key market driver in 2011 was the premium price segment. This can be observed by brands that have entered the premium price segment. Growing consumption by younger consumers and female consumers has also been on the rise.
What makes this report unique and essential to read?
The Malaysia Beer Market Insight report is designed for clients needing a quality in-depth understanding of the dynamics and structure of the Beer market. The report provides a much more granular and detailed data set than our competitors. All data has been researched, brand upwards, by an experienced 'on-the-ground' industry analyst who conducts face-to-face interviews with key producers, leading companies in allied industries, distributors and retailers.
Key Features and Benefits
This report provides readers with an excellent way of gaining a thorough understanding of the dynamics and structure of the Malaysia Beer industry. Data includes volumes from 2007 to 2011 plus forecasts for 2012, enabling historical and current trend analysis.
This report provides readers with in-depth market segmentation: mainstream, premium, super premium, discount, alcoholic strength, local segmentation, beer type.
This report provides data and analysis of the performance of both domestic and imported brands and reports on new product activity in 2011.
This report provides an analysis of industry structure, reports on company volumes and contains brewer profiles of major brewers
This report provides distribution channel data (on- vs. off-premise) and discusses the latest trends in the key sub-channels. Packaging data includes consumption volumes by pack material, type, size, refillable vs. non-refillable, multi-serve vs. single serve. Market valuation data and pricing data, including beer consumption by price segment/distribution channel and selected consumer beer prices are also included.
Key Market Issues
The Malaysian beer market showed single digit growth in 2011, unaffected by the economic downturn in Europe.
Driven by imported beers and the aggressive marketing activities of major players
Companies Mentioned in this Report: CARLSBERG BREWERY MALAYSIA BERHAD, GUINNESS ANCHOR BERHARD, Napex Corporation
