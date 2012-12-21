New Market Study Published: Malaysia Information Technology Report Q4 2012

New Computer Technology market report from Business Monitor International: "Malaysia Information Technology Report Q4 2012"
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/21/2012 -- BMI View: Malaysian IT spending is expected to reach US$5.2bn in 2012, up 7%, despite a downwards revision by BMI as economic activity is expected to slow over the coming quarters. Demand for IT products and services is forecast to stay resilient overall, even as economic growth moderates. There should be several areas of opportunity, particularly in key spending verticals such as telecoms, and a new government Digital Malaysia Plan is expected to be unveiled in 2012. Spending on IT products and services should be boosted by growing enterprise interest in cloud computing, and ICT-friendly budget measures, but much will depend on confidence in a sustainable economic recovery.
Headline Expenditure Projections
Computer hardware sales: US$2.6bn in 2011 to US$2.7bn in 2012, +6% in US dollar terms. Forecast in US dollar terms unchanged, despite an expected moderation in economic growth, and PC sales will be supported by the government's push for greater broadband penetration.
Software sales: US$805mn in 2011 to US$873mn in 2012, +8% in US dollar terms. Forecast in US dollar terms upwardly revised due to analyst modification, and e-business applications such as enterprise resource planning (ERP) and customer relationship management (CRM) are becoming increasingly popular in the business market.
IT services sales: US$1.5bn in 2011 to US$1.6bn in 2012, +9% in US dollar terms. Forecast in US dollar terms unchanged with government accounting for about 15% of Malaysian IT spending.
Risk/Reward Ratings: Malaysia's score was 51.8 out of 100.0. Malaysia ranks fifth in our latest Asia RRR table, behind developed markets such as Singapore and Australia, but ahead of ASEAN regional peers such as Thailand, Philippines and Vietnam. Its overall rating was boosted by relatively high 'country structure' and 'market risk' scores.
Key Trends & Developments
- Around 90% of Bursa Malaysia companies fall into the small and medium-sized enterprise (SME) category and these are increasingly being seen as a key IT vertical demand sector in the country. Many are facing a tough time due to rising costs and high oil prices. At the same time, SMEs need to become more competitive and have greater access to information and technology. Cloud computing software delivery models, with monthly costs as low as MYR300, are seen as having great potential to help more SMEs to access technology.
