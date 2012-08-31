New Market Study Published: Malaysian Foodservice: The Future of Foodservice to 2016

Recently published research from Canadean, "Malaysian Foodservice: The Future of Foodservice to 2016", is now available at Fast Market Research
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/31/2012 -- "Malaysian Foodservice: The Future of Foodservice to 2016" provides a top-level overview and detailed market, channel, and company-specific insights into the operating environment for foodservice companies. It is an essential tool for companies active across the Malaysian foodservice value chain, and for new companies considering entering the market.
Introduction and Landscape
Why was the report written?
This report is the result of Canadean's extensive market and company research covering the Malaysian foodservice industry. It provides detailed analysis of both historic and forecast foodservice industry values at channel level, analysis of the leading companies in the industry, and Malaysia's business environment and landscape. The Malaysian Foodservice report considers the dynamism of the economy and shifts in consumers' choices.
What is the current market landscape and what is changing?
The Malaysian foodservice market remained insulated from the European recession. The widespread use of technology, increasing disposable income, and increasing health awareness, have made the market a lot more competitive than before. The market is expected to grow further between 2012 and 2016, driven by the rising number of households in the country, the rise in the number of the population who are employed, a rise in disposable income, and the development of healthier and more nutritious eating habits.
What are the key drivers behind recent market changes?
In spite of the economic recession, Malaysian foodservice sales showed growth during 2008-2011. Additionally, increasing disposable income has given freedom to customers to spend on eating out. This trend is expected to persist during the forecast period, which can be attributed to further increases in disposable income and consumer spending on tourism.
What makes this report unique and essential to read?
"Malaysian Foodservice: The Future of Foodservice to 2016" provides a top-level overview and detailed market, channel, and company-specific insights into the operating environment for foodservice companies. It is an essential tool for companies active across the Malaysian foodservice value chain, and for new companies who are considering entering the market.
Key Features and Benefits
Market insight
This report provides readers with unparalleled levels of detail and insight into the development of the foodservice sector within Malaysia.
Sector analysis
This report provides readers with in-depth data on the valuation and development of both the profit and cost sectors in the Malaysian foodservice market.
Industry data
This report provides details on the number of outlets, transactions, average prices, foodservice sales, sales per outlet, and transactions per outlet per week, across nearly 50 sub-channels.
Forecast data
Companies Mentioned in this Report: QSR Brands Berhad, Secret Recipe Cakes and Cafe Sdn. Bhd., Berjaya Roasters (M) Sdn. Bhd., Chicken King International, The Chicken Rice Shop, Berjaya Starbucks Coffee Company Sdn Bhd (Food service), SugarBun Corporation Berhad, RasaMas, Kettering Health Network Dining Services
